49ers Reportedly Deciding Between Mac Jones & Trey Lance

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that sources have told him that the 49ers are believed to be down to Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance for the No. 3 overall pick.

Several sources have told Rapoport that the 49ers’ focus appears to have shifted to these two quarterback prospects in recent days.

Some thought Ohio State’s Justin Fields may have done enough to work himself into the mix for San Francisco. However, Jones and Lance have been the two quarterbacks linked to the 49ers most since they swung the trade with the Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick.

Jones, 22, took over as the starter for the Crimson Tide this year and led one of the best offenses in school history.

In 2020, Jones started 13 games for Alabama and completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 35 times for 14 yards and one touchdown.

Lance, 20, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and he’s widely expected to be a top-10 pick.

During his college career at NDSU, Lance threw for 2,947 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of 19 games. He also rushed 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers’ plans with the No. 3 pick as the news is available.