49ers CB Jason Verrett Tore His Achilles In Practice

The San Francisco 49ers announced veteran CB Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team announced today that CB Jason Verrett tore his achilles tendon in practice yesterday and is out for the season. Prayers up for JV ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/URBqHhBMg8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 10, 2022

It’s horrible news for Verrett, who has been one of the most snakebitten players with injuries in recent memory. He was trying to come back from a torn ACL from last year, the second of his career. This is also the second time he’s torn his Achilles.

When he’s played, he’s been a starting-caliber cornerback and San Francisco had high hopes for what he could bring to their defense in the second half of the season.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.