49ers Could Make DE Nick Bosa Highest-Paid Defensive Player

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers are likely targeting this offseason for a new contract with DE Nick Bosa, one that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

The current highest-paid defensive player is Rams DL Aaron Donald, who is making $31.6 million per year.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 tackles, and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.

