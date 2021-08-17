49ers Cut Three Players

The 49ers announced they have cut three players to get their roster to the limit of 85 by today’s deadline.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 17, 2021

The full list includes:

TE Joshua Perkins

CB Ken Webster

WR Austin Watkins (injury designation)

Webster, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round out of Ole Miss in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived by New England coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins claimed Webster off waivers from the Patriots before waiving him coming out of camp last year. He eventually signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad and returned to San Francisco this past January.

In 2020, Webster appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.

Perkins, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He made the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was, unfortunately, cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2017 and later signed to their practice squad.

Perkins signed a futures deal with the Eagles for the 2018 season and has bounced around from their roster and practice squad since. Philadelphia declined to tender him this offseason and he caught on briefly with the 49ers during training camp.

In 2019, Perkins appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.