49ers DC Robert Saleh Scheduled To Interview For Ravens & Titans’ HC Jobs Sunday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is scheduled to interview for the Ravens and Titans’ head-coaching vacancies on Sunday.

Saleh has other interviews that will likely be scheduled at some point, but it appears as though Baltimore and Tennessee will get the first opportunities.

He’s also been liked to the Dolphins, Cardinals and Falcons’ jobs and it would not be surprising to see him meet with the Raiders.

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.