49ers, Eagles & Steelers Teams To Watch For Jaylon Johnson Trade?

Jeremy Fowler mentions that Bears CB Jaylon Johnson and his agent only have a few hours left to complete a trade from Chicago and adds that teams in the market for a cornerback include the 49ers, Eagles, and Steelers.

According to Fowler, the Bears have permitted him to seek out a new home before today’s trade deadline.

Fowler adds that the Bears and Johnson attempted to negotiate a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal.

Johnson is one of the Bears’ best young players and figured to be a part of the team’s long-term future. However, it sounds like Chicago is willing to at least let him test the waters leading up to the deadline.

The Bears could always franchise Johnson next year if a trade isn’t completed by tomorrow.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

We will have news on Johnson and a potential trade as soon as it becomes available.