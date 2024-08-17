49ers Engaged In Contract Talks With WR Brandon Aiyuk

Jeremy Fowler reports that the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk are currently engaged in contract talks for an extension.

During an appearance on ESPN, Fowler mentioned that trade talks are quiet and the Steelers currently remain on standby. He added that Pittsburgh still has the parameters in place for a trade should contract talks break down once again.

Fowler said that while it was a coin flip if Aiyuk would be traded to Pittsburgh last week, San Francisco may now have the edge to get the deal done.

Executives around the league told Fowler they expect the two sides to reach an agreement on an extension in the $30 million range but possibly less. When it comes to the potential contract, Fowler said that Aiyuk still has demands that the 49ers have yet to meet.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have an update on Aiyuk as soon as it becomes available.