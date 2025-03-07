49ers Expected To Target DT Jonathan Allen

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers are expected to target former Commanders DT Jonathan Allen on the open market.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise after San Francisco discussed the possibility of including Allen in the trade that ultimately sent WR Deebo Samuel to Washington.

However, the two sides decided not to include Allen in the trade as the $16.4 million he’s owed for the 2025 season is a potential hurdle in trade talks.

San Francisco has a pressing need for their interior defensive line after designating Javon Hargrave as a post-June 1 cut.

Allen was entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million deal with a base salary of $15.5 million. Washington recently gave DT Daron Payne a four-year, $90 million extension and used an early second-round pick on DT Jer’Zhan Newton, making it logical to move on from Allen.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.

We’ll provide more on Allen and the 49ers as the news becomes available.