49ers Have No Plans To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo, Despite Trade Up To No. 3 Overall

On Friday, the 49ers surprisingly trade up to No. 3 overall with the Dolphins and have positioned themselves to get one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

A team isn’t going to part with multiple future first-round picks to get a non-quarterback, so odds are odd that the 49ers will have a new quarterback of the future.

This has led to a lot of speculation that the 49ers will now look to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming months.

However, Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers plan to keep Garoppolo in place as their quarterback this season.

“Jimmy is here to stay. He’s our guy this year,” a source tells Schefter.

The Patriots have routinely come up as a potential landing spot for Garoppolo should San Francisco make him available.

It remains to be seen just how serious the 49ers are about their intentions to hold on to Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2020, Garoppolo appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns, and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Garoppolo and 49ers as the news is available.