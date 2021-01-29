49ers Hire Cory Undlin As Secondary Coach

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers have hired former Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin as their pass game specialist/secondary coach.

Undlin, 49, began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at California Lutheran. He took his first NFL coaching job in 2004 a defensive coaching assistant for the Patriots.

From there, Undlin worked for the Browns, Jaguars and Broncos before the Eagles hired him as their DBs coach in 2015. The Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2020, the Lions defense ranked No. 32 in yards allowed, No. 32 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.