49ers Host Six Players For Tryouts

According to Field Yates, the 49ers hosted six free agnets for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad in December but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back for the 2021 season and ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad, however, and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

The Browns re-signed Day again for the 2022 season but released him back in August.

In 2021, Day appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 21 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses.