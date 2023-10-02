49ers Hosted DB Tarvarius Moore For Workout

The San Francisco 49ers hosted DB Tarvarius Moore for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in March, but released him last month.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.