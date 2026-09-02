49ers Hosted DT McKinnley Jackson For Visit

The San Francisco 49ers hosted DT McKinnley Jackson for a visit Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Jackson, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Bengals.

He signed a four-year, $5,596,312 rookie contract that included an $890,044 signing bonus. Jackson was entering the third year of that deal when he was waived during roster cuts.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded seven tackles.