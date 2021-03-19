49ers Hosted G Lane Taylor On A Visit

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers brought in free agent G Lane Taylor for a visit on Friday. 

Lane Taylor

Taylor is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Taylor, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2013. He was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Packers signed him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in 2017.

Taylor was set to make a base salary of $3.8 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a pay cut last year. 

For his career, Taylor has appeared in 79 games for the Packers, making 50 starts at multiple offensive line positions. 

