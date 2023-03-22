49ers Hosting DE Austin Bryant For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are hosting DE Austin Bryant for a visit.

San Francisco is always on the lookout for depth on the defensive line and Bryant would fit the bill there.

Bryant, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.