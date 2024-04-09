49ers Hosting Three Tight Ends For Workouts

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers invited three tight ends players for workouts at their local prospect day on Wednesday, including Tommy Sweeney, Curtis Hodges, and Hunter Kampoyer.

San Francisco is also hosting QB Kellen Mond for a tryout.

Sweeney, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He had a medical event during training camp and was placed on the NFI list. New York cut him loose in November.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.