49ers Inquired About Trade For Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

According to Michael Silver, the 49ers inquired about a trade for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

Silver adds Las Vegas turned down San Francisco’s offers despite the belief that they are looking to have as many picks as possible to add a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic mentions trade talks for Meyers “never even reached first base.”

Meyers, 27, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders last offseason.

In 2023, Meyers appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 71 receptions on 106 targets for 807 yards (11.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He added four rushes for 24 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

In 2024, Meyers has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded three catches for 61 yards (20.3 YPC)