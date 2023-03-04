49ers K Robbie Gould Will Test Free Agency, Plans To Play Elsewhere In 2023

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers K Robbie Gould will test free agency and plans to play for another team in 2023.

Gould, 40, originally signed on with the Patriots back in 2005 as an undrafted free agent, but he lasted just a few months in New England before joining the Ravens briefly and later joining the Bears.

Gould was in the fourth year of his five-year, $17.925 million contract when he was released by the Bears at the start of the 2016 season. He later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The 49ers brought Gould in on a two-year, $4 million contract in 2017. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when the 49ers franchised him. After a lengthy negotiation, Gould signed a four-year, $19 million extension right before the deadline.

In 2022, Gould appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and converted 27 of 32 field goal attempts to go along with all 50 of his 51 extra-point tries.

We will have more news on Gould as it becomes available.