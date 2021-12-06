49ers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad and released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from the unit.

The 49ers practice squad now includes:

Mack, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State in April of 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants did, however, re-sign Mack to their practice squad after clearing waivers, which is where he spent the 2020 season.

Mack was ultimately waived with an injury settlement by the Giants this past September.

In 2020, Mack appeared in 11 games for the Giants, recording seven catches for 91 yards.