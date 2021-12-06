49ers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad and released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from the unit. 



The 49ers practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR River Cracraft
  3. DT Darrion Daniels (Injured)
  4. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  5. RB Josh Hokit
  6. QB Nate Sudfeld
  7. TE Tanner Hudson
  8. WR Jordan Matthews
  9. WR Connor Wedington
  10. C Jon Halapio
  11. S Tony Jefferson
  12. OT Corbin Kaufusi
  13. DB Saivion Smith
  14. DL Chris Slayton
  15. DB Luq Barcoo
  16. LB Curtis Robinson
  17. WR Austin Mack
  18. DB Doug Middleton (Injured)
  19. DB Kai Nacua

Mack, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State in April of 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants did, however, re-sign Mack to their practice squad after clearing waivers, which is where he spent the 2020 season. 

Mack was ultimately waived with an injury settlement by the Giants this past September.

In 2020, Mack appeared in 11 games for the Giants, recording seven catches for 91 yards.

