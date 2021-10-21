49ers, Panthers & Saints Among Teams Who Have Inquired About Colts RB Marlon Mack

According to Josina Anderson, in addition to the Chiefs, the 49ers, Panthers and Saints are among the teams that have reached out to the Colts about a potential trade for RB Marlon Mack.

Anderson characterized those inquiries as preliminary but all of those teams have been dealing with injuries at the running back position that could make Mack a compelling trade target.

Mack previously requested a trade and the Colts are reportedly willing to work with him to find a new team.

Mack, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

In 2021, Mack has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed 25 times for 97 yards (3.9 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.