49ers Placing TE George Kittle On IR

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are placing TE George Kittle on injured reserve.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and will miss at least the next four games.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.