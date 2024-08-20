49ers Plan To Place G Jon Feliciano On IR To Start Season

According to Cam Inman, 49ers G Jon Feliciano recently underwent knee surgery and will start the season on injured reserve.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says that Feliciano could return by midseason. He will likely be placed on injured reserve during roster cuts to facilitate his return.

Feliciano, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal before departing for a contract with the Giants.

The 49ers signed Feliciano to a one-year contract last year and opted to re-sign him again for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Feliciano appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, making seven starts.

We will have more on Feliciano as it becomes available.