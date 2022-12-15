49ers Promote WR Willie Snead & CB Janoris Jenkins, Place DL Hassan Ridgeway On IR

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on the injured reserve and promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and WR Willie Snead from their practice squad ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Snead, 30, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers this offseason and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Snead has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

Ridgeway, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2019.

Ridgeway played out his deal with the Eagles and re-signed on a one-year deal for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons before landing with the 49ers in March.

In 2022, has appeared in 12 games and recorded 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.