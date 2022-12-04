49ers & QB Jimmy Garoppolo Both Open To Return In 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, both the 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are open to another season together in 2023.

Rapoport adds the two sides have not discussed any specific scenarios but neither have they ruled anything out. He says a short-term deal could make sense for both sides.

San Francisco was of course ready to move on from Garoppolo this offseason and turn the page to 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance. But Garoppolo’s trade market never materialized due to offseason shoulder surgery and he was willing to stick around as a backup to Lance on a one-year deal.

Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and Garoppolo took over. The 49ers are now widely viewed as one of the best teams in the NFC and possible Super Bowl contenders.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 67.4 percent of his pass attempts 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.