49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Expected To Begin Throwing Soon

Jeremy Fowler reports that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still on schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery and is expected to throw over the next few weeks.

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner and Dan Graziano, Garoppolo could see his potential trade market expand once he is medically cleared and can pass a physical.

Garoppolo was recently excused from minicamp as the team wanted to give him time to rehab and explore potential trade options while continuing to give first-team reps to QB Trey Lance.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Garoppolo as it becomes available.