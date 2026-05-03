NFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Kyle Shanahan, De’Zhaun Stribling, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said on The Rich Eisen Show that the team got what they wanted trading out of the first round and selecting WR De’Zhaun Stribling.

“That’s kind of what we were hoping for,” Shanahan told Eisen, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Our first goal was that the guy we wanted would fall to 27, but we got our second goal, and that was to trade back twice, accumulate some more picks, and still get the guy. We would have taken Stribling at 30, if we had to pick, but to get to 33 and still get the guy we wanted [was ideal]. . . . I think we added eight players who all have a very good chance of making our team, and on top of that, we added a sixth-round pick for next year, which I think’s huge because we didn’t have one.”

“I was really concerned going into it, because I also felt we needed to add more than six players — not necessarily for this year, but also for next year,” Shanahan added. “All the stuff’s tied together on how many free agents you lose and things like that. So I was worried that if we were going to go get players that we were targeting, we were going to end up using some of our fourth-round picks to come up.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Stribling has drawn comparisons to Buccaneers’ veteran WR Chris Godwin based on his weight, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said he believed the Cardinals had heavy interest in QB Ty Simpson, who held the 34th overall pick, and they didn’t want to lose him to a divisional rival.

“Like I’ve mentioned here, the sea is going to shape the 13th pick,” Snead said shortly after the selection, via The Athletic. “He had to fall.”

Rams assistant GM John McKay said the team feels great about where their roster is at and they didn’t need to go into the draft addressing needs.

“We’re fortunate that our roster’s in a place where we felt like we didn’t have a ton of glaring needs,” McKay said. “We were able to take guys that we really felt confident in being contributors right away, but also be starters three, four years or two years down the line.”

Simpson said that he met with the team’s front office executives as well as HC Sean McVay “for hours” in a secret meeting to help hide Los Angeles’s interest in him.

“We tried to keep this under wraps as long as we could,” Simpson said on ESPN Radio. “It was something where I knew they were interested, but they wanted to make it private and didn’t want people to know that they were interested. So, I had some secret meetings with Coach McVay, and I just was trying to be on script and do what everybody told me and not to tell anybody.”

Rams

Rams rookie QB Ty Simpson’s father said that there were multiple suitors for him if he fell past 13.

“We had multiple conversations with multiple teams for him to go potentially even earlier [than 13th],” Simpson’s father said, via Rams Wire. “And then there were multiple opportunities behind the Rams. Matter of fact, as we were sitting there in the draft room, I was getting texts: ‘Is he going to the Rams at 13? If not, this is what’s about to happen.‘”