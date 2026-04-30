49ers Waive CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson.

Tomlinson, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned First Team All-American, First Team All-Big-12, and the Jim Thorpe Award for being elected the best defensive back in college football. The Rams used the 182nd overall pick in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Tomlinson.

He signed a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023, but was waived in March 2025 and claimed by the 49ers.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in 15 games for the Rams and tallied 13 total tackles.