49ers Re-Sign LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one-year deal.

The #49ers have re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one-year deal. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 13, 2023

McCrary-Ball, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by San Francisco coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad.

During his college career, McCrary-Ball recorded 241 total tackles, including 16.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, four interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 53 games.