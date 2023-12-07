49ers Re-Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price To PS, Cut WR Isaiah Winstead

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the practice squad and released rookie WR Isaiah Winstead.

Tyrion Davis-Price

Here’s the 49ers’ practice squad:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR Chris Conley
  3. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  4. C Corey Luciano
  5. WR Tay Martin
  6. DT T.Y. McGill
  7. LB Curtis Robinson
  8. WR Willie Snead
  9. TE Jake Tonges
  10. G Ilm Manning
  11. RB Jeremy McNichols
  12. DB Tayler Hawkins
  13. T Jesse Davis
  14. DE Spencer Waege
  15. DB Kemon Hall
  16. DB Erik Harris
  17. RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Davis-Price, 23, led LSU in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, setting the program’s single-game rushing record during his final season with the team. The 49ers used a third-round pick on him in 2022. 

San Francisco waived Davis-Price a few days ago. 

In 2023, Davis-Price has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 21 yards on six carries (3.5 YPC). 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply