49ers Re-Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price To PS, Cut WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the practice squad and released rookie WR Isaiah Winstead.
Here’s the 49ers’ practice squad:
- DE Alex Barrett
- WR Chris Conley
- T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
- C Corey Luciano
- WR Tay Martin
- DT T.Y. McGill
- LB Curtis Robinson
- WR Willie Snead
- TE Jake Tonges
- G Ilm Manning
- RB Jeremy McNichols
- DB Tayler Hawkins
- T Jesse Davis
- DE Spencer Waege
- DB Kemon Hall
- DB Erik Harris
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
Davis-Price, 23, led LSU in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, setting the program’s single-game rushing record during his final season with the team. The 49ers used a third-round pick on him in 2022.
San Francisco waived Davis-Price a few days ago.
In 2023, Davis-Price has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 21 yards on six carries (3.5 YPC).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!