49ers Re-Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price To PS, Cut WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the practice squad and released rookie WR Isaiah Winstead.

Here’s the 49ers’ practice squad:

DE Alex Barrett WR Chris Conley T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) C Corey Luciano WR Tay Martin DT T.Y. McGill LB Curtis Robinson WR Willie Snead TE Jake Tonges G Ilm Manning RB Jeremy McNichols DB Tayler Hawkins T Jesse Davis DE Spencer Waege DB Kemon Hall DB Erik Harris RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Davis-Price, 23, led LSU in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, setting the program’s single-game rushing record during his final season with the team. The 49ers used a third-round pick on him in 2022.

San Francisco waived Davis-Price a few days ago.

In 2023, Davis-Price has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 21 yards on six carries (3.5 YPC).