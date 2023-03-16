49ers Re-Signing DL T.Y. McGill

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are re-signing DT T.Y. McGill to a one-year contract.

McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles in 2020 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill this past September. After a brief stint with Washington, he landed on the Vikings’ practice squad to finish out the season and re-signed with them this offseason. Minnesota cut him during final roster cuts and he eventually signed on with the 49ers.

In 2022, McGill appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.