NFC Notes: Kyle Shanahan, Nick Emmanwori, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle defended HC Kyle Shanahan, saying he should not be on the hot seat.

“Anybody that says Kyle Shanahan is on the hot seat, you guys are not the smartest,” Kittle said, via USA Today. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Kittle added that QB Mac Jones was a key contributor who helped the team avoid losing momentum when QB Brock Purdy was injured.

“When you have a quarterback that who could start on plenty of other teams, in my opinion, come in and win games the way that he won them,” Kittle said. “You really keep teams together in a tough situation by continuing to win games. That’s what keeps guys together, that’s what keeps the locker room healthy.”

Rams

Rams QB Ty Simpson is appreciative of the way the staff, team veterans, and captains have treated him so far, including incoming players like DE Myles Garrett and CB Trent McDuffie.

“What a great group of guys, first and foremost,” Simpson said, via the team website. “Starts from the staff, (head coach) Sean (McVay), Rags (associate coordinator/QBs coach Dave Ragone), (offensive coordinator) Nate (Scheelhaase), (defensive coordinator) coach (Chris) Shula all those guys, they’re amazing. And then the vets, the captains, Matthew (Stafford), Q-Lake, Kobie Turner, newcomers like Myles (Garrett) and Trent (McDuffie) and all of those. It’s been a great experience. I can’t thank them enough for taking me in and teaching me along the way. So it’s been a pleasure.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori said he’s learning pass-rushing tips from OLB Demarcus Lawrence.

“Just how to win,” Emmanwori said, via Seahawks Wire. “Not make it too complicated. A guy like him, he’s done it so long, anything he says is, like, green. Good to go. I’m just soaking up as much game as I can from him, and learning from him. He’s just giving me what he’s got.”