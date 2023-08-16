49ers Release DE Darryl Johnson From IR With Settlement

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have waived DE Darryl Johnson from IR with a settlement.

Johnson, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick.

The Panthers opted to waive Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed by the Seahawks. He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco a couple of months back and is now being released with an injury settlement.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four tackles.