49ers Restructure Contract Of DL Arik Armstead

Field Yates reports that the 49ers have restructured the contract of DL Arik Armstead, creating $11.78 million in 2023 cap space.

Armstead, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

In 2022, Armstead appeared in nine games for the 49ers and made 11 tackles.