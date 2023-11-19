49ers S Talanoa Hufanga Likely Has Torn ACL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that S Talanoa Hufanga likely has a torn ACL.

“I’m a little concerned,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “We don’t know for sure, but most likely it’s [an] ACL. We can’t confirm it, so we’ll find out later.”

The plan is for Hufanga to get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but it appears as though he’s likely done for the season.

Hufanga. 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.7 million contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Hufanga had appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 51 tackles, three interceptions and three pass defenses