49ers Sign Six Draft Picks & Seven UDFAs, Including Second-Round WR De’Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed six draft picks, including second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling, along with seven undrafted free agents.

The 49ers have signed six of the team’s eight 2026 draft picks to four-year deals, along with seven undrafted rookie free agents. 📰 https://t.co/Mhf94yobwE pic.twitter.com/0mBNRhrFTs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 8, 2026

The full list of picks includes Stribling, third-round RB Kaelon Black, fourth-round OT Carver Willis, fourth-round CB Ephesians Prysock, fifth-round LB Jaden Dugger, and fifth-round OT Enrique Cruz Jr.

San Francisco’s undrafted free agent additions include TE Khalil Dinkins, DL Bryson Eason, WR Wesley Grimes, DL Mikail Kamara, WR Will Pauling, S Jalen Stroman, and DL James Thompson Jr.

This leaves two remaining unsigned picks from San Francisco’s draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 33 De’Zhaun Stribling WR Signed 3 70 Romello Height OLB 3 90 Kaelon Black RB Signed 4 107 Gracen Halton DT 4 127 Carver Willis T Signed 4 139 Ephesians Prysock CB Signed 5 154 Jaden Dugger LB Signed 5 179 Enrique Cruz Jr. T Signed

Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 11 overall receiver in this year’s draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.