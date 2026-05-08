49ers Sign Six Draft Picks & Seven UDFAs, Including Second-Round WR De’Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed six draft picks, including second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling, along with seven undrafted free agents.
The full list of picks includes Stribling, third-round RB Kaelon Black, fourth-round OT Carver Willis, fourth-round CB Ephesians Prysock, fifth-round LB Jaden Dugger, and fifth-round OT Enrique Cruz Jr.
San Francisco’s undrafted free agent additions include TE Khalil Dinkins, DL Bryson Eason, WR Wesley Grimes, DL Mikail Kamara, WR Will Pauling, S Jalen Stroman, and DL James Thompson Jr.
This leaves two remaining unsigned picks from San Francisco’s draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|33
|De’Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|Signed
|3
|70
|Romello Height
|OLB
|3
|90
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|Signed
|4
|107
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|4
|127
|Carver Willis
|T
|Signed
|4
|139
|Ephesians Prysock
|CB
|Signed
|5
|154
|Jaden Dugger
|LB
|Signed
|5
|179
|Enrique Cruz Jr.
|T
|Signed
Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 11 overall receiver in this year’s draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.
In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.
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