49ers Signed Third-Round DE Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers have signed third-round DE Romello Height to his rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.
He’s the latest San Francisco draft pick to ink their deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|33
|De’Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|Signed
|3
|70
|Romello Height
|OLB
|Signed
|3
|90
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|Signed
|4
|107
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|4
|127
|Carver Willis
|T
|Signed
|4
|139
|Ephesians Prysock
|CB
|Signed
|5
|154
|Jaden Dugger
|LB
|Signed
|5
|179
|Enrique Cruz Jr.
|T
|Signed
Height, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred after two seasons to USC. From there, Height transferred to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 season and transferred again to Texas Tech for his final year, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.
The 49ers selected him with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.29 million rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $1.762 million.
In his collegiate career, Height appeared in 50 games over six seasons at Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. He recorded 111 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
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