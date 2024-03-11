49ers Signing EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing former Panthers DE Yetur Gross-Matos to a two-year contract worth $18 million.
The 49ers are clearly looking to bolster their edge help this offseason. Gross-Matos joins Leonard Floyd as the two news additions, likely replacing Chase Young and Randy Gregory in their rotation.
Gross-Matos, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and stands to make $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.
Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.
In 2023, Yetur Gross-Matos appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.
