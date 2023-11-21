49ers Signing G Ben Bartch Off Jaguars PS, Placing S Talanoa Hufanga On IR

According to Mia O’Brien, the 49ers are signing G Ben Bartch off the practice squad to their active roster.

He’ll take the spot of S Talanoa Hufanga, who is going to injured reserve after tearing his ACL, per Matt Barrows.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

In 2023, Bartch has appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Jaguars.

Hufanga, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.7 million contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Hufanga appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and three pass defenses