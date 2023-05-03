49ers Signing QB Brandon Allen

Tom Pelissero reports that the 49ers are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen to a contract.

Allen, 30, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason in 2019 and the Broncos later claimed him.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot duty for Joe Burrow. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and returned to the team as Burrow’s backup.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 15 games and completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.