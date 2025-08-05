49ers Signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Releasing WR Andy Isabella

Cam Inman reports the 49ers are signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a contract.

In correspondence, the 49ers are releasing WR Andy Isabella. Inman mentions St. Brown was released before Monday’s practice, when Isabella hurt his ankle in punt return warmups.

St. Brown, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals.

He then signed with the Saints in April but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad. The Saints released him from the practice squad in January after being elevated twice.

St. Brown signed with San Francisco in July but was let go in early August.

In 2024, St. Brown appeared in two games for the Saints.