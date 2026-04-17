NFC Notes: George Kittle, Dan Morgan, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said the Achilles rehab process is “pretty straightforward” and he’s on track in his recovery.

“The rehab is actually pretty straightforward,” Kittle said, via Niners Wire. “You either do standing calf raises or seated calf raises until you can run and walk and stuff. So I’m walking. I got off of crutches a couple weeks ago. We’re back on a golf course. Everything’s trending in the right direction. It’s going great.”

Kittle added that he’s been receiving stem cell treatment in Panama and the results have been encouraging.

“I’ve had a buttload of injuries and things you have to deal with,” Kittle said. “But you know, fortunately, I’ve only had to get surgery twice in the NFL, because they’re not very fun. I bounce back pretty quickly. I’ve got a great rehab team around me, a great strength coach around me, and I’m very big in all the recovery stuff, too. I got back from Panama last week. I was down there for four days doing stem cell treatment. I’ve been doing stem cells twice a year in Panama for the last six years. We have a good group that goes down there. We go down there for stem cells, and then we golf the entire time, because they have beautiful golf courses.”

Cardinals

Jordan Schultz, citing multiple league sources, reports the Cardinals are “very much in play” to trade down from No. 3 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Schultz points out that this would be similar to Arizona’s approach in 2023, when they moved down from the third overall pick to gain an extra first-rounder and land OT Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6.

at No. 6. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort would not name a frontrunner or starter at quarterback right now. Arizona HC Mike LaFleur said that’s not even being discussed at the moment. (James Palmer)

Panthers

During the NFL’s annual meetings, Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters that he doesn’t believe in drafting for depth with their No. 19 overall pick. Carolina GM Dan Morgan reflected on Canales’ words, saying that although they want a first-round pick to contribute immediately, there are also scenarios of taking a player who requires development.

“I understand what Coach is saying in terms of—obviously, you want your first-round pick to be able to come in and contribute immediately. So, yeah, I’m kinda with him on that,” Morgan said, via PanthersWire. “You want your first-round pick to play, but there’s different scenarios to where maybe it takes a guy a little longer to develop, and he may not contribute right away. With some of the picks at different positions, it may take a little longer for those guys to develop, for sure.”