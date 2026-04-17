TRADE: Falcons Trading DT Ruke Orhorhoro To Jaguars For DT Maason Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are trading DT Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jaguars in exchange for DT Maason Smith on Friday.

This marks a swap of second-round defensive tackles from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Orhorhoro, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

He’s is entering the third year of a four-year, $9,916,126 contract that includes a $4,031,728 signing bonus.

In 2025, Orhorhoro appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

Smith, 23, was a one-year starter at LSU and was named a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC back in 2021. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the third year of a four-year, $8,018,596 contract that included a $2,651,704 signing bonus.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 15 tackles and one pass defense.