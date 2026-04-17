Jaguars Cut OL Cooper Hodges

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have waived OL Cooper Hodges on Friday.
Hodges, 25, was a four-year starter at Appalachian State and a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, including first-team honors his final two seasons.
The Jaguars selected him with the No. 226 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,292,492 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $105,492.
Jacksonville wound up waiving him with a failed physical in June of last year, and he reverted to their injured reserve. He missed the entire 2025 season.
In 2024, Hodges appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and made one start.
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