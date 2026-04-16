NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams Draft Visits

49ers

When appearing on 49ers LB Fred Warner‘s podcast, Real Ones, veteran WR Mike Evans said Warner and the team’s culture were some of the reasons he elected to turn down more money on the open market to sign with San Francisco.

“You’re part of the reason … seriously,” Evans said. “Obviously, we’ve known each other before, but I’ve admired your game and a lot of your teammates’ game and y’alls culture. And the stadium and the way it feels to play there, and it just made sense for me to go out there and finish my career strong in San Francisco.”

Cardinals

SI’s Albert Breer believes that Alabama QB Ty Simpson‘s likely landing spot is somewhere in the second round, unless a team emerges that wants to commit to him for at least a few years.

Breer’s logic is that teams consistently draft quarterbacks that they like, but don’t love, early on day 2 and will select their quarterback of the future in the following draft if he doesn’t work out.

If Simpson ends up with the Jets or Cardinals, it could give them a young option behind a veteran quarterback that they could let sit and learn, and then play out the remainder of the season and re-evaluate, much like the Saints did with QB Tyler Shough.

Rams

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling has spent extensive time with the Rams during the pre-draft process. (Mike Garafolo)