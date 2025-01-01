49ers Starting QB Joshua Dobbs In Week 18

Per Nick Wagoner, 49ers QB Joshua Dobbs will start in Week 18 against the Cardinals instead of QB Brock Purdy who is dealing with an elbow injury.

Dobbs, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns last offseason on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

From there, the Cardinals traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick back in October.

In 2024, Dobbs has appeared in one game for the 49ers and completed three of his four passes for 35 yards. He also ran once for a seven-yard touchdown.