49ers Waive/Injured WR Richie James, Sign WR River Cracraft

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR River Cracraft to a contract and have waived/injured WR Richie James in order to make room on their roster, according to Matt Maiocco.

Cracraft, 26, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers in August.

In 2020, Cracraft appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught six passes for 41 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

James, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

It was recently revealed by Adam Schefter that James had a knee injury that would require surgery and keep James out for about six weeks of the regular season. He will likely be placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

In 2020, James appeared in 11 games and recorded 23 receptions for 394 yards (17.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 73 kickoff return yards and 34 yards on punt returns.