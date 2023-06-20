49ers Waive UDFA LB Mariano Sori-Marin

The 49ers waived rookie LB Mariano Sori-Marin with an injury waiver, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but it appears an injury will put his NFL dream on hold for the moment.

Sori-Marin, 6-2 and 236 pounds, was a two-year starter at middle linebacker for Minnesota and earned honorable mention All-Big 10 honors in 2021 and 2022.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Sori-Marin appeared in 46 games and recorded 274 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and nine pass deflections.