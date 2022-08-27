49ers Waive WR Austin Mack From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived WR Austin Mack from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Mack, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants did, however, re-sign Mack to their practice squad after clearing waivers. From there, he had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the 49ers last year.

San Francisco brought Mack back on a futures contract, but recently waived him with an injury designation.

During his college career at OSU, Mack caught 79 passes for 1,050 yards receiving and six touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 32 games.