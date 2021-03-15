49ers Won’t Tender QB Nick Mullens

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers don’t plan to tender pending restricted free agent QB Nick Mullens.

Mullens is still recovering from season-ending elbow surgery. Barrows says it’s possible San Francisco brings him back later this offseason.

Mullens, 25, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The 49ers brought Mullens back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him at the start of the regular season. Mullens had a brief stint on their practice squad before being called up following Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending knee injury.

He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent heading into 2020.

In 2020, Mullens appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.