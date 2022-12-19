49ers Work Out Three Defensive Backs

The San Francisco 49ers hosted DB Scott Nelson, DB Devon Key and DB Tre Swilling for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Swilling, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints signed Swilling to their practice squad in September, but waived him a month later.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.